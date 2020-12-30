Lee Thomas "Tom" Hollaway, 89, met his Lord & Savior Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born in Tupelo November 04, 1931 to Dewey and Mildridge Rowland Hollaway. He was a graduate of Tupelo High School, Itawamba Community College, Delta State and received his Masters Degree from Mississippi State University. He enjoyed a fulfilling career at Lawhon and Tupelo High School, where he was also a football coach, before leaving the education field in the early 1960's. On May 31, 1958, Tom took the love of his life, Mary Nelle Wages to be his bride. They shared 55 years of marriage and raised their children before her death, March 23, 2014. Now, they are together forever! While in the Army, Tom played PLAYED FOOTBALL ALL OVER EUROPE. This was like his "crowning achievement!" He was an outdoorsman; hunter & fisherman. With his son, he built Whitetail Ridge Outdoors and began to shoot skeet. Tom loved to travel and would give no advanced intentions of his plans. He'd just come in and say, "pack some clothes". You never knew where you were going or how long you'd be gone. A master painter, Tom (along with his wife) ran Hollaway Painting, Inc. for 40 years. Tom was a member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Michele Hollaway and daughter in-law, Connie Smith Hollaway, both of the Birmingham Ridge Community; his dearly loved schnauzer, Kaiser; a special niece & nephew, Terese Adair and Donnie Hawkins; in-laws Ben and Jo Ann Burleson; and special friends, Charles Hankins and Bo Gibens. Tom was preceded in death by his wife and mother to his children; son; Richard "Dick" Hollaway; his parents; and siblings, Mary Elizabeth Hollaway Daugherty, Betty Hollaway Hawkins and Doug Hollaway. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time, Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2021 at W.E. Peugues, Tupelo with Rev. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in White Zion Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Rishel, Caile Branham, Mitch Brazeal, Burris Hankins, Christopher Hollaway, Pat Burleson, and Dr. Jim Costin. The family sincerely thanks all who have touched this precious man's life; rest assured there are many of you. Most heartfelt gratitude goes to the staff of the Griffis House at Traceway Retirement Community, past and present and Sanctuary Hospice. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38803 Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
