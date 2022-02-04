Johnnie Lee Holle, 77, of Madison, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at his home. John was born March 31, 1944 in Halstead, Kansas to Floyd Henry Holle and Emily Williams Holle. John had polio at age four and was a March of Dimes poster child. He had many surgeries through the years. He was a strong willed individual who never stopped working hard to better himself for future opportunities. After graduating from Bentley High School, he attended Kansas State Teacher College. There he earned a degree in business. He worked as an auditor for the Federal Highway Administration in Nebraska, California, Colorado and Mississippi. On January 25, 1973, John married Johnnie Mae Enlow of Itawamba County, Mississippi. Together they made their home in the Jackson area. They attended Riverwood Bible Church where he served as a deacon. Later they were active members of Grace Bible Church in Ridgeland. John enjoyed reading and studying his Bible, traveling the continental forty eight states, fishing, growing flowers and just tinkering. John was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, O.T. and Princess Enlow, brothers-in-law Leon Enlow (Ann), Ruble Enlow and Homer Enlow, and a nephew Brian Holle. John is survived by his wife, two brothers, Floyd Holle (Kelly) of Sedgwick, Kansas and Danny Holle (Carol) of Halstead, Kansas, two sisters-in-law; JoAnn Blaylock (Jimmy) of Jacksonville, Texas and Sue Eddy (Gary) of Kerrville, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews and best friends for many years, Ben and Nancy Ingram of Madison, Mississippi. Graveside services will be Sunday, February 6th at 1pm at Keys Cemetery in Itawamba County, Mississippi. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
