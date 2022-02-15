Johnnie Mae Enlow Holle, 82, of Madison, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS after a short illness. Johnnie Mae was born May 5, 1939 in Fulton, MS to O.T. and Princess Enlow. Johnnie attended the School of Nursing in Sylacauga, AL. As a registered nurse, she worked at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS for two years and at the Sonny Montgomery Veterans Hospital in Jackson, MS for fourteen years. Johnnie Mae was known as a sweet, kind, Godly soul that was loved by everyone who knew her. On January 25, 1973, Johnnie Mae married Johnnie Lee Holle. Together they made their home in the Jackson area. They attended Creston Hills Baptist Church, Riverwood Baptist Church and most recently they were active members of Grace Bible Church. Johnnie Mae loved reading and studying her Bible, traveling the continental forty-eight states where she loved visiting and climbing lighthouses. She loved feeding all of her feathered friends, growing flowers, and working with the Salvation Army. Johnnie Mae was preceded in death by her husband on January 26, 2022. Her parents, her father and mother-in-law, Floyd Holle and Emily Holle. Her brothers Leon Enlow (Ann), Ruble Enlow, and Homer Enlow. Johnnie Mae is survived by a sister, JoAnn Blaylock (Jimmy) of Jacksonville, TX, two brothers-in-law, Floyd Holle (Kelly) of Sedgwick, KS and Danny Holle (Carol) of Halstead, KS, sister-in-law Sue Eddy (Gary) of Kerrville, TX. Numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Numerous loving, devoted friends and long time best friends Ben and Nancy Ingram. A combined funeral service for Johnnie Mae and memorial service for Johnnie Lee will be held Tuesday, February 15 at 1pm with a visitation at 12 pm at Grace Bible Church in Ridgeland. A graveside service for Johnnie Mae will be held Wednesday, February 16 at 1pm in Itawamba County, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Salvation Army Jackson Corps 570 East Beasley Rd Jackson, MS 39206
