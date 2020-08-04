Frances Martin Holleman, 99, passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020 in Tupelo at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born September 5, 1920 in Apalachee, Georgia to the late William Wilkins and Alma O'dell Harper Wilkins. Frances' early years were spent in Atlanta, GA where she met and married Dr. Albert Martin in 1942. Upon his completing dental school, they moved to Aberdeen, MS where Dr. Martin practiced until his untimely death in 1968. From this union came their three children. In January 1970, Frances married Jack Thompson Holleman who preceded her in death in 2001. Frances was an active member of First Baptist Church in Houston where she served on numerous committees and was a member of the Fedelis Sunday School Class as well as the JOY Group. She was also a member of the Aberdeen Garden Club as long as her health allowed her to attend. She is survived by her daughter and caregiver Marissa Martin of Tupelo, MS; her sons, Robert (Glenda) Martin of Decatur, AL, Steve (Linda) Martin of Gulf Shores, AL and Jack (Christie) Holleman of Tupelo, MS; her son-in-law, Ken Crandall of Eagan, MN; her grandchildren, Bob Frank Martin of Bessemer, AL; Brad (Annette) Kline of Phil Campbell, AL; Fran (Trenton) Robbins of Edmond, OK; Stephanie (Jeff) Strickland of Atlanta, GA; Melinda (Rob) Young of Orlando, FL; Jeff Crandall of Eagan, MN; Ben (Allison) Crandall of Eagan, MN; Ashley (Robert) Moore of Florence, AL and Paige (Todd) Whitfield of Houston, MS; fifteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wilkins and Alma O'dell Harper Wilkins; her husband, Dr. Albert Martin in 1968; her husband, Jack Thompson Holleman in 2001; her daughter, Emily Holleman Crandall in 2018; her two brothers, William S. Wilkins and Joe B. Wilkins. Pallbearers will be Hank Harrington, Ryan Harrington, Leon Fortner, Todd Whitfield, Jeff Crandall and Ken Fullilove. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Chris Oswalt, Dr. Victor Horn, Alan Moore, Gary Hancock and Eric Laiche. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 noon until time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Aberdeen. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.