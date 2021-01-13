Nathaniel Holleman Sr, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 06, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Visitation. Services will be on Saturday January 16, 2021 1:00 - 3:00 at Antioch M.B. Church Walls MS 6461 Hwy 161 North. Burial will follow at West TN Veterans Cemetery Forest Hill Irene on a later day. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

