On Friday, June 18, 2021, Linda Jeanne Hollenbeck, 57, resident of Ripley, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence. All services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Born October 23, 1953 in Kittery, Maine, Linda was the daughter of the Late Edward and Marian Waak Hollenbeck. She was raised in a military family and traveled throughout the United States. A Christian and homemaker throughout her life, Linda was a talented artist who loved drawing, painting and sewing. Favorite pastimes included watching NASAR and the New Orleans Saints. Survivors include her husband, Michael Noah of Ripley, two daughters, Tara Ledet of Ft. Wayne, IN and Tia Hurley (Michael) of Memphis and a son, Justin Noah of Memphis, three sisters, two brothers and her loyal canine companions, "Lady" and "Gypsy". The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
