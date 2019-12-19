NEW ALBANY, MS -- Billy Street Holley, 66, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley Cemetery .

