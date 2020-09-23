Gerald Ray "Buster" Holley, 64, died Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. Buster was born in Tupelo on January 5, 1956 to the late George Holley and Beatrice Payne Holley Hutcheson. He attended Verona and Shannon High School. He spent his working life as custodian for Tupelo Public Schools and Harrisburg Baptist Church before becoming disabled. Buster loved everything Ole Miss especially the Rebel Football team. His Pro team was the Pittsburg Steelers. He enjoyed collecting antiques. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Danny Robbins officiating assisted by Bro. Lee Allred of First Baptist-Tupelo. Private burial will follow in Priceville Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Friday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming Buster is survived by his son, Jason Holley and his mother, Debbie Westmoreland Holley of Mooreville; his siblings, Betty Adams of Nettleton, Nancy Parker (Steve) of Belmont, Sherrell McCory (Terry) of Nettleton, Glenda Putt (Joe) of Skyline, Jimmy Holley of Tupelo, Junior Hutcheson (Angie) of Belmont, and Randall Hutcheson (Ladissa) of Rankin County; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis; and an infant brother, Terrell. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
