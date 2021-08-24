Carolyn Helen Martin Holley, 79, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home. She was born January 29, 1942, to Gordon and Luverne Martin. She was a home maker, and member of Gaston Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard work, cooking sweets, and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Angela Trimble and Joel Tittle officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, J.C. Holley; one son, Marty Holley; three daughters, Angela (Keith) Trimble, Tracy (Joel) Tittle and Hannah Hughes; seven grandchildren, Taylor Trimble, Holley Marie Trimble, Anna Carol (Drew) Curtiss, Clay Holley, Montgomery Tittle, Samuel Thomas Hughes and Caroline Elyse Hughes; and one great-grandson, Kai Andrew Curtiss. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jimmy Martin; and a sister, Betty Googe. Pallbearers are Taylor Trimble, Clay Holley, Samuel Thomas Hughes, Keith Trimble, Joel Tittle and Eddie Googe. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
