Earline Ora Pope Holley passed away peacefully, Saturday February 06, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Facility in Booneville, MS. She was born February 02, 1927, to James Julius Pope and Offie Ora Wiggington Pope. She loved her family and working in her flowers. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She is survived by her three daughters, Martha Whitley (Robert), Wanda Gann (Dwight) all of Booneville, and Brenda Moore of Debary, FL; grandchildren, Bobby Whitley (Sheliah), Melissa Thornton (Tim), Kathy Nix (Jackie), Greg Moore (Teresa), Cindy Hall (Ray), Marsha Woodruff (Kevin), Michael Gann (Stacy), Jason Moore (Kim); twenty great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren. Visitation for Ms Earline will be Monday, February 8, 2021, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Fairview Baptist Church in Booneville, MS. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Holley; her parents; son, James Matthew Sullins; two brothers, Billy Pope and James Pope; and son-in-law James Moore. Pallbearers will be Jacob Pounds, Devin Woodruff, Bobby Whitley, Jason Moore, Logan Gann, Landon Woodruff, Tyler Thornton, Greg Moore, Jay Nix, Matthew Thornton, Michael Gann, Ryan Whitley and Blake Pounds.
