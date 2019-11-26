Hulette Eudean (Dean) Holley, 89, passed away November 25, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo Ms following a prolonged illness. He was born November 6, 1930 in Robbs, MS to James P. Holley and Cora Austin Holley. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Jewell (Quarles) Holley, three children Bobby Holley (Jamie), Beth Holley (Brian Jones), and Mark Holley (Misty), four grandchildren, Chelsea Henry (Justin), Abbey Singleton (Dylan), Brayden Holley and Grayson Holley, and one great-grandchild, Jake Singleton. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Hubert, Herbert and Hulon and sister Viola Miller, plus 10 half-brothers and sisters. He was a long-time member of County Line Baptist Church. He loved his family and friends, deer hunting and talking about deer hunting (or talking about anything). Visitation will be at County Line Baptist Church Wednesday, November 27 from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Services and burial will be held at County Line Baptist Church Friday, November 29 at 11:00 A.M. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Special Thanks to Sanctuary Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice to support their tremendous service.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
65°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 26, 2019 @ 10:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.