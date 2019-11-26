Hulette Eudean (Dean) Holley, 89, passed away November 25, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo Ms following a prolonged illness. He was born November 6, 1930 in Robbs, MS to James P. Holley and Cora Austin Holley. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Jewell (Quarles) Holley, three children Bobby Holley (Jamie), Beth Holley (Brian Jones), and Mark Holley (Misty), four grandchildren, Chelsea Henry (Justin), Abbey Singleton (Dylan), Brayden Holley and Grayson Holley, and one great-grandchild, Jake Singleton. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Hubert, Herbert and Hulon and sister Viola Miller, plus 10 half-brothers and sisters. He was a long-time member of County Line Baptist Church. He loved his family and friends, deer hunting and talking about deer hunting (or talking about anything). Visitation will be at County Line Baptist Church Wednesday, November 27 from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Services and burial will be held at County Line Baptist Church Friday, November 29 at 11:00 A.M. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Special Thanks to Sanctuary Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice to support their tremendous service.

