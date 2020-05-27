James Mack (J. M.) Holley, 90, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2020, in Boone, North Carolina. He was born on March 6, 1930, to Charlie Floyd and Ella Brock Holley in Tippah County, Mississippi. J. M. was employed with the United States Post Office service for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of First Baptist Church in Ripley. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS with Bro. Greg Beaty officiating. J. M. is survived by one daughter: Mitzi Holley Holmes (Rusty) of Weaverville, NC; one son: Chris Holley (Diane) of Boone, NC; three sisters: Olgie Moffitt (Buddy), Mamie Simpson (Jerry), Shirley Miller; four grandchildren: Stephenie Burke (Darin), Jason Harbin (Paris), Holley Molthen (Shea), Shelby Holmes; four great-grandchildren: Jakob Burke, Jakson Burke, S. J. Harbin, Chase Harbin. He was preceded by his wife of 65 years; Jean Dees Holley, his parents; two brothers; R. G. Holley, Buddy Holley and two sisters: Gertie Ketchum and Leola LaBarreare. Chris and Mitzi would like to say a special thanks to Linda Harrison and Danny Ketchum for their extraordinary care and support for our Dad when we were so far away. Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS, or The Foley Center (Activity Dept.) 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. Expressions of sympathy, for the Holley family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
