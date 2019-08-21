Jean Dees Holley, 88, passed away on Monday August 19, 2019 at the Tippah County Nursing Home in Ripley. She was born December 16, 1930, to Vance and Hildreth Smith Dees in Tippah County, Mississippi. She retired from the South Tippah School System after teaching for 35 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ripley. Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rex Yancey and Dr. Jack Bennett officiating. Burial will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley. Visitation will continue Thursday morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years: J.M. Holley of Ripley, MS; one son: James Christopher Holley (Diane) of Boone, NC. ; Mitzi Holley Holmes (Rusty) of Weaverville, NC; one Sister: Joan Boyd (Sidney) of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren: Stephanie Burke, Jason Harbin, Holley Holmes, Shelby Holmes; three great-grandchildren: Jakob Burke, Jakson Burke, S. J. Harbin. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother: Edwin Dees. Pallbearers will be Danny Ketchum, Steve Boyd, Jimmy Dees, Michael Harrison, Mark Harrison. Expressions of sympathy for the Holley family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

