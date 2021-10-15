Jerry Wayne Holley passed away on October 15, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an 8-year battle with colon cancer. He was born on November 14, 1947 in Prentiss County to Myra and Curtis Holley. A 1965 graduate of South Tippah High School, Jerry attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He served his country with pride in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict. After returning from service, Jerry worked as a mechanic and auto body repairman. He was a longtime partner in Davis Motor Company in Ripley, Mississippi. Jerry was active in the Ripley community, serving as a volunteer fireman for the Ripley Fire Department; where he was honored to be the Firefighter of the Year on two occasions. He was also active in the local community theater, The Jaycees. He moved to Tupelo in 1990, and was a member of Belden Baptist Church. He retired from State Farm as a claims estimator of nineteen years. Jerry had a quick wit, loved music, and enjoyed playing the harmonica. He was loved by his family and many friends for his kind heart and wonderful sense of humor. Survivors include his wife Joney; his sister Beth Williams of Booneville and his brother Robert Holley (Jeanette) of Taylor; one daughter Jenny Holley Jones (David) of Tupelo and two sons, Spencer Holley of Madisonville, KY, and Blair Hill (Laura) of Tupelo along with four grandchildren, Brooks and Gwen Holley, Tanner Jones and Chloe Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Helen Thompson, brothers-in-law George Williams and Shelton Thompson, and sister-in-law Barbara Holley. A private graveside service will be held at Forked Oak Cemetery in Prentiss County on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. Honorary pallbearers are Noel Holley, Jeff Williams, Rob Williams, Gary "Snuffy" Smith, Chauncey Godwin, Bob Chesnut, and Dale Chunn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, Mississippi www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com.
