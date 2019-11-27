Louise Holley, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born May 20, 1930 to the late James Wesley Yielding and the late Maudie Humphries Yielding. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who loved visits from family. A born again child of God, she loved attending church when she was able. She loved being outside and enjoyed flowers, gardening, and yardwork. Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday November 29, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Rev. Jody Hill officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until service time in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel Friday. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughter, Martha (Charlie) Spearman of Booneville; brother, Frankie (Mary Ruth) Yielding of Tremont; granddaughters: Wendy (Andrew) Ross of England, Monica Rainey of Ripley, Monya (Jody) Hill of Corinth, Mawonia (Scott) Brown of Florence, AL; grandsons: Wesley (Alicia) Holley of Murfreesboro, TN, Andy (Selena) Holley of Corinth, Chuck (Kristin) Spearman of Soddy Daisy, TN; 13 great-granddaughters and 1 great, great, granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Johnnie Holley Pittman. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ruford J. Holley; Ssn, Ruford Lee Holley; 5 brothers and 2 sisters Pallbearers will be Dylan Hill, Noah Hill, Jacob Holley, Luke Hill, Baker Holley, Penn Holley Special thanks to all the staff at the Meadows for treating her as if she was an honored guest at their facility. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
