Donnie Gene Holley, 82, passed away at his home on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1938, to Clarence Lee Holley and Estelle G. Howell Holley. Donnie retired as a factory worker. He enjoyed watching FOX News, shooting pool, fishing and eating Amish pies. Donnie is survived by his daughter, Denese Holley Durbin (Phillip) of Wheeler, MS; two sons, Daryl Holley (Tina) of Ocean Springs, MS, and Scott Holley (Penny) of Booneville, MS; two brothers, Gerald Holley (Louise) of Houston, TX, and Dwayne Holley (Vickie) of Pearland, TX; grandchildren, Blake Armstrong, Brianna Durbin McAlpin of Wesson, MS, Chrisa Holley of Booneville, MS, Adam Holley of Southaven, MS, Grace Holley, Faith Holley, John Isaac Holley all of Ocean Springs, MS, Jacob Holley and Karson Holley of Booneville, MS, Josh Hoewischer of Ocean Springs, MS; great-grandchildren, Mason McAlpin and Olivia Kate McAlpin both of Wesson, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Hooper Holley; son, Stephen Keith Holley; brother, Joseph Holley; and a sister, Evelyn Holley Coggins. Visitation for Mr. Holley will be Wednesday, December, 16, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Bro. Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Micah McAlpin, Phillip Durbin, Ray Rosenburg, Adam Holley, Alan Ray, Danny Ray, Daniel Holley and Jeff King.
