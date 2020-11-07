Robert Stanley Holley, 72, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. He lived in Robbs, MS and was married to his wife, Nita Sue Holley for 48 years. He was a graduate of Randolph High School, attended IJC for 2 years, and worked at Brookwood Furniture for 35 years. He loved his family and the St. Louis Cardinals, due to being named after Stan Musial. He is survived by his wife, Nita Sue Atkinson Holley; son, Robert Christopher Holley(Gina) of Randolph; daughter, Sue Ann Hollings(Eddie) of Pontotoc; sister, Virginia Lee Turnage; grandchildren, Jamie Hollings, Lindsay Westmoreland, London Henry, Eric Hollings, Breauna Johnson, Tyler Hollings, Brandon Hollings, Nevin Holley, and Marcus Holley; and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wade Holley; mother, Lavell Henry Holley; infant son, Marcus Wayne Holley; and brother-in-law, Malvin Turnage. Services will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will follow in Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Jamie Hollings, Eric Hollings, Brandon Johnson, Tyler Hollings, Brandon Hollings, and Marcus Hollings. Visitation will be Sunday, November 8, 12PM until service time.
