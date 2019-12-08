Rodney "Spider" Holley 21, passed away on Friday, December 06, 2019 at the NMMC. He was a construction worker and a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday @ 6:00 p.m. He is survived by his parents, Rodney and Crystal Holley; sister, Amy Holley (Steven Borden); nephew, Carson Borden; grandmothers, Bonnie Tutor and Ellen Bohannon; great-grandmother, Ruth Slaughter; uncles, Tim Holley (Tammy) and Jeremy Holley (Cynthia); aunt, Angela Brown; host of great uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Burlyn Holley and Rodney Tutor; and an uncle, Mike Brown. Visitation will be at Tuesday Waters Funeral Home from 3:00 until service time @ 6:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

Charlene Fleming

I am so sorry to hear about Spyder. My prayers are with you all.

