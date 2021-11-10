On November 10, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS, Shara Sue Holley Swords passed from this earth to her heavenly home to be with Jesus and loved ones who had gone before. She was born on April 21, 1943 to Loyal and Ora Sparks. She married the love of her life, Hoyt Holley, on August 19, 1964. She and Hoyt were married forty-seven years when he graduated to heaven on May 15, 2011. Shara lived most of her life in Belmont, MS. She graduated from Belmont High School and began her working career in the office at Blue Bell, Inc. where she worked for twelve years. She finished her career at the Belmont Public Library where she served as the librarian for twenty-six years. She loved her work, the people she worked for and her patrons. She knew her patrons and their preferences so well that she would often gather reading material for ones that were sick, and a spouse or friend could just pick it up. She would sometimes even deliver to their homes. She had a servant's heart. She was most happy when she was helping someone. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Services will be Friday, November 12, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Tommy Winders officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memorial Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Shara leaves one daughter - Tanya Wright; one son-in-law - Timmy Wright; one grandson - Collin Wright and one granddaughter - Katie Wright, who were the light of her life. God graciously allowed Shara to meet a second companion and love, Charles Swords. They were married on March 3, 2018. She gained more family through his children and grandchildren, especially Jimmy and Missy Swords. She is also survived by a brother-in-law - Jerry Thompson, two nephews - Todd Thompson and Tony Thompson (Ashley) and a great-niece, Lily. She had several other nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Holley, her mother and father, her mother and father-in-law, Johnny and Freddie Holley, a sister, Cheryle Thompson and many brothers and sisters-in-law. In lieu of flowers, to honor her love of God, serving others and books, the family asks that donations to be made to the Gideons or Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be Friday, November 12, 10-11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
