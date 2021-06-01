Willie James Holley, 74, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. He was born September 22, 1944, in Camp Hill, Alabama, to Otis and Mary Woodyard Holley. He was a truck driver for Phillips Concrete during the time the Tenn-Tom Waterway was constructed. He was a Baptist in belief. He enjoyed gardening and cooking, and really loved making people laugh. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Pastor Marvin McWhorter, the Rev. Charles Shell, Pastor Charles Berry, and Pastor Larry Stone officiating. Burial will be in the Fulton Community Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Yvonne Stone Holley, of Fulton; one son, Richard Holley (Teresa) of Hudson, Ohio; two granddaughters, Jessica Holley of Savannah, Georgia, and Kara Holley of Chicago, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Elliott Holley. Pallbearers will be Herman Rogers, Bobby Parker, Rashad Stone, Marcus Stone, Eric Green, and Jerry Daniel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Holley family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.