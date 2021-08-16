Don Junior Holliday, 79, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Mr. Holliday will be at 7 PM Tuesday, August 17 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Mr. Holliday was born July 4, 1942 in Ripley and was the son of the late Aliene Holliday Barnes. He received his education in the Pine Grove Public School System and was owner of Holliday Lumber & Trucking Company for over 50 years before retiring. A Christian, Mr. Holliday had a passion for the outdoors that included his many years of logging and favorite pastime of deer hunting. He enjoyed traveling while working, hauling logs and his yearly hunting trips to Colorado with friends. Mr. Holliday will be remembered as a colorful character with a fiery personality and unbridled charisma. Genuine, honest and a loyal friend to many, he would always help a friend in need without every asking for anything in return. For all that knew him and loved him, he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM to 7 PM Tuesday, August 17 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Vera Mosley Holliday, three children, Donnie Holliday (Denise), Tracy Walker (Ken) and Misty Cox (Ben), all of Ripley, three grandchildren, Shana Holliday (Kasey), Courtney English (Wesley) and Donnie Rainer, three great grandchildren, Brydn Coleman, Haiden Rakestraw and Maddox Reno, his beloved horse, "Thunder" and two loyal canine companions, "Hoss" and "Baby Girl". He was also preceded in death by his grandfather, Jim Holliday and a grandson, John Donald "J.D." Holliday. The number one priority of Ripley Funeral Home during these unpredictable times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. With this in mind, the family recommends that everyone wear masks and social distance of six feet. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Holliday family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.