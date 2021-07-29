Patsy Kay Walker Holliday, 71, lifetime resident of Ripley, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tn following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Holliday will be at 4PM Saturday July 31 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Criswell Cemetery near Ripley. Born October 5, 1949 in Ripley, Mrs. Holliday was the daughter of the late C.T. and Ruth Shelton Walker. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and was employed in the manufacturing industry that included Biltrite Corp. and Masterbuilt Corp. A member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Mrs. Holliday will be remembered as an avid conversationalist who enjoyed sharing advice with her many friends. A caring and hard working woman with a big sense of humor, her hobbies included tending her flowers, cooking and drinking sweet tea. A loving Mother, Sister, and "Mimi", she will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Visitation will be from 6 PM to 8 PM Friday, July 30 and will continue from 2 PM to 4 PM Saturday, July 31 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by her son, Joey Holliday ( Machelle) of Ripley, one sister, Mary Ann Forsythe, of Counce, Tn, one brother Lynn Walker (Kathy) of Ellistown, a grandaughter, Leigh Ann Childers (Jay) of Ripley, two great grandchildren, Caleigh and Caiden Childers, one brother in law, Cecil Holliday (Lois) of Ripley, a sister in law, Bea Walker of Ripley and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Joe Randall Holliday, one son, Stephen Holliday, two sisters, Norma Jean Moffitt and Frances Slay and a brother Danny Walker. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Holliday family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.