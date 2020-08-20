83, passed away on Thurs., Aug. 13, 2020 at her residence in Aberdeen. Mary Jean Holliday was born to her late parents, Henderson Gillespie and Atleaner Fuller on July 10, 1937 in Mississippi. Mary Jean Gillespie moved to Chicago and lived there 30 years. After she retired, she returned back to Mississippi. Mary Jean Holliday is survived by one son; Adolphus Gillespie of Okolona. Two sisters; Mary Louise Macklin of Chicago and Charity Scott Rogers of Aberdeen. Four brothers; Lundy Gillespie (Willa) of Chicago, Henderson Gillespie (Hazel) of Chicago, Lee Gillespie (Belinda)of South Ben, Indiana, Willie C. Gillespie of Chicago. There are also three children and six great-great grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are mandatory. The service will be Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hebron MBC Cemetery with Rev. Fredrick Orr officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
August 20, 2020
