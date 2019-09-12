PRAIRIE, MS -- Oberia B. Holliday, 87, passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.

