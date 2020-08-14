PRAIRIE, MS -- Ophelia Holliday, 90, passed away Thursday, August 06, 2020, at her home residence in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lake Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Lake Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Lake Grove M.B. Church Cemetery.

