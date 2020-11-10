Robert Thomas "Tom" Holliday, 58, resident of the Pleasant Ridge Community and former resident of Maricopa, Arizonia, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday evening, November 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Tom will be at 3 PM Friday, November 13 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Tom was born November 11, 1967 in Union City, Indiana and is the son of Nickie Jo Hall Antrim of the Pleasant Ridge Community and the late Larry Gene Holliday. He received his education in the Indiana Public School System and was employed in the trucking industry before retiring due to health reasons. A Christian, Tom will be remembered for his love of wood working, hunting and fishing. Hobbies included race cars and listening to rock & roll music. Visitation will be from 2 PM to 3 PM Friday at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Jaedyn Anthony Holliday Maus of Michigan and a sister, Peggy Sue Holliday, of Maricopa, AZ. The family request that memorials by directed to the Relay For Life of Union County- American Cancer Society. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Holliday family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
