Lawrence Holliday, Sr. " Doc ", 83, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sun, April 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Parking Lot. Visitation will be on Sat, Apr 24, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belle Memorial F.H. of Aberdeen.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.