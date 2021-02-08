Clara Quay Hollimon, 73, of Booneville passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at her home in Booneville. She loved gardening, quilting, sewing, reading, cooking, coin collecting and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and her dogs. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemtery. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Billy Dwight Hollimon; one son, Kenny (Lafonda) Bell; one daughter, Frances (Quinten) Dixon; one step daughter, Shana (Jeff) Higgins; grandchildren, Tonya (Bo) Russell, Akasha (Noah) Richardson, Morgan (Owen) Elliott, Bethany (Coby) Wiginton, Chelsey (Jade) Pounds, Destiny Higgins, Michael Dixon and Gabriel Dixon; great grandchildren, Ben Russell, Lynlee Elliott, Ryker Wiginton and Elliette Wigington and a special friend Derek Lambert. She is preceded in death by her parents, H. O. "Mac" McAnally and Cora Lee Bishop and one brother, Charles " Chuck" McAnally. Pallbearers will be Bo Russell, Noah Richardson, Owen Elliott, Derek Lambert, Matthew Cain and Quinten Dixon. Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.