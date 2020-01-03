Mary Lou Hollings, 85, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home in Pontotoc. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was married to Eugene Hollings for 54 years. She was known for her generosity and kind disposition. She raised 9 children of her own and raised a few of her grandchildren. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jimmy McMillen officiating. Burial will follow in New Robbs-Bethel Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by, Billy Hollings, Greenville, MS, James Leon Hollings(Myrtis), Randolph, MS, Ricky Hollings(Evon), Mantachie, MS, Vera Dalton, Randolph, MS, Libbie Haber(Mike), Pontotoc, MS, Debbie Tutor, Pontotoc, MS, Eddie Hollings(Sue Ann), Pontotoc, MS and Daisy Webster(Allen), Pontotoc, MS. She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Judy Foster, 2 grandchildren, Dianne Henley and Ryan Hollings; her parents, Ebbie and Lavinia Mitchell; 2 brothers; and 7 sisters. Pallbearers: Michael Hollings, Stephen Murrah, Tyler Hollings, Brandon Hollings, Brent Galabiz, and Chad Pettit. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 12PM until service time.
