Barbara Hollingsworth died on Wednesday, July 2, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. She was born January 1, 1939, to Sammie and Margaret Walters in Wren, MS. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1957 and went to Vaughn's Beauty College. She enjoyed reading, growing herbs, ice cream, music, and dancing. She was a member of Harrisburg Church and appreciated their visits to Traceway Retirement Community. She is survived by three daughters Pamela, Penny, and Patsy, one son Alan, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. As well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Burnell Hollingsworth, her parents, two sisters, and three brothers. A private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.

