Philip Ashley Hollingsworth, 43, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, as the result of an ATV accident. He was born November 9, 1977, to the late Leon Hollingsworth and the late Linda Ann Hancock Hollingsworth. He was educated in Houston Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1996. He attended Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was an Alfa Insurance Agent in Tupelo, with the Hollingsworth Insurance Agency. Philip was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He loved his tractors, equipment, and farming his land as the Hollingsworth men had done in the past. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Houston and believed strongly in the power of prayer. Philip enjoyed cooking and grilling for his many friends and family. He was a devoted father to his three children and a doting uncle to his nieces and nephews. He served on the board of the Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral Services will be held at Houston First Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 11, 2021. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service time. Burial will follow at the Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his son, Greg Hollingsworth of Houston; his two daughters, Halle Hollingsworth (Edgar) Bedolla, and Ashlyn Hollingsworth, both of Houston. His sisters, Cindy Hollingsworth (John Paul) Cockell of Houston, and Allyson Hollingsworth (Darrell) Moore of Rocheport, Missouri; his second mother, Margaret Walters Hollingsworth of Houston; His nephews, John Michael (Jessica) Cockell, and Christopher (Dawn) Cockell, both of Houston; his nieces, Anna Claire Moore and Susannah Moore , both of Rocheport, Missouri, Calee Cockell of Houston and Brooke Cockell of Calhoun City; his great nieces, Audrey Clark and Mychael Ann Cockell and his great nephew, Silas Cockell of Houston; he is also survived by a special friend, Amanda Parish and her children, Leis and Kaleb Parish of Houston. He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Ann Hancock Hollingsworth on February 24, 1987, and his father, Leon Alyston Hollingsworth on January 16, 2015, and his grandparents, James and Myra Rhodes Hancock and Malcolm and Elizabeth Earp Hollingsworth. Pallbearers will be John Atkinson, Nicholas Cook, Michael Cook, Doug Kilgore, Jonathan Whitt, Shane Pettit, Derrick Griffin, and Jonathan Grimes. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Dexter, Jeremy Harrell, and fellow Alfa Insurance Agents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: First Baptist Church of Houston "Together We Grow" 201 West Madison Street Houston, Mississippi 38851 ** The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one.** The funeral will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend, please go to the First Baptist Church Houston MS Facebook Page for the livestream. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
+2
+2
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.