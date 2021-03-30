Dr. Richard Shelton "Pete" Hollis, 93, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on 2:00 PM, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Amory First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on 12:30 PM until 2:00 pm, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Amory First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS.

