Miss. Elaine Hollis 79 of Calhoun City died peacefully on Saturday July 20 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Born April 24, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Lucille Hollis. She was retired from Heatcraft where she worked for 25 years. She was a baptist. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Best Friend. She truly loved her family. She loved preparing meals for them. Her hobbies were sewing, gardening, and cooking. She is survived by a son Dan Hollis wife Jeanne Marie of Bayville New Jersey, Daughter Jackie Hollis of Calhoun City, Grandchildren, Kasey Lafayette, Kalen Lafayette, Rachel and John Duncan, Great Grandson, Gab Duncan of Gulfport, sister Nell Roberts of Blue Springs, sister in law, Hazel Hollis and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lafayette, brothers, Joe Earl Hollis and Jimmy Frank Hollis, and a sister, Frances Jackson. Pallbearers will be Dan Hollis, Gary Purdon, Kelly Lovern, Kalen Lafayette, Robert Earl Boland and Sammy Lollar. A funeral service honoring Elaines life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday July 22, 2019 in Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Bruce, MS. with Bro. Jimmy Vance officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Hollis family during this difficult time.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
88°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 21, 2019 @ 6:17 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.