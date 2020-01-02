TUPELO -- McKissa Hollis, 40, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at NMMC in TUPELO. Services will be on Sat, January 4, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Ecru, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Ecru, MS. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Dorsey.

