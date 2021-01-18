Ricky Clinton Hollis, 59, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2021, at his Residence in Mathiston. Services will be on Thursday, Jan 21, 2021, at 3pm at Mathiston First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thur Jan 21, 2021 at 2pm at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. For more information please visit associatedfuneral.com. Burial will follow at Lollars Grove Church Cemetery at Eupora..

