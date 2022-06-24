Sue Bolling Hollis, 84, crossed from this life to eternal life from North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after a period of declining health. A proud Virginian by birth, Sue was born in historic Petersburg, Va. on March 26, 1937 to the late Asa C. Moody, Sr. and Annie Mae Woodruff Moody. She graduated from Petersburg High School. Sue and her late husband, Baker Hollis, Sr. lived in Virginia several years before his death in 1972. She moved to Mississippi, stayed several years while raising her children and returned to Virginia from 1987-2010 when she returned to Miss. to live the remainder of her life. Her working career was as a medical stenographer with IMA Clinic. Her last years, she was a property manager. A Baptist, Sue was a strong, independent woman who loved her family and nurtured them unconditionally. A service celebrating her life was held yesterday at 1 PM (6/23/2022) in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, Bro. Bobby Holland officiated. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Private burial will take place in the Moody/Woodruff family plot in Blandford Cemetery in downtown Petersburg, Va. Sue is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hollis Parker of Sierra Vista, Arizona; her son, Baker Hollis, Jr. and wife, Linda of Morehead, Ky; her daughter in law, Donna Hollis of Baldwyn; her grandchildren, Cagney Parker, Joshua Hollis, Brandy Hollis Babcock, Ethan Hollis, Trevyn Hollis, Katelyn Hollis and Wesley Hollis; her great grandchildren, Cole Phoenix Hollis, Riley Grace Hollis, Zoe Reveka Hollis, Brooklyn Hollis, Lillie Goodman and Memphis Hollis; her dogs, Charlie and Sambo. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Baker Hollis and her sons, Ronald Hollis and Russell "Russ" Hollis. Memorials may be made to SAFE, Inc., 105 Clark Place, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Condolences may be e- mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.