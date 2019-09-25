Zachary Seth Hollis, 37, died Monday evening, Sept. 23, 2019, in Colbert County, Ala. as the result of an automobile accident. Seth was born in Lee County on June 3, 1982 to Lance Hollis and Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Turner. He graduated from North Pontotoc High School in 2000 and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College where he received his degree in Respiratory Therapy. Seth's professional career as a Respiratory Therapist included time as a travel respiratory therapist with his last employment being with Delta Medical Center in Greenville. He enjoyed his work and his ministry of healing to those he served. Seth was a die-hard Ole Miss Rebel fan, enjoyed golf and spending time with his nieces. He lived much of his life in the Sherman area except for 10 years while working in Athens, Alabama. He was a member of the Sherman Baptist Church from his youth. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Sherman Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Lee officiating. Private burial will be in the McNeil Cemetery on Birmingham Ridge. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM today (Thurs., Sept. 26, 2019) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and from 1 PM-service time on Friday at Sherman Baptist Church. Left to mourn his death are his parents, Beth Turner of Sherman and Lance Hollis of Sherman; 2 brothers, Jakob Hollis of Sherman, and Landon Smith of Louisiana; his nieces, whom Uncle Seth doted over, Cloe Hollis and Lily Grace Hollis; his grandparents, Wayne and Peggy Turner of Sherman, and Virginia Hollis of Birmingham Ridge; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ford Hollis. Pallbearers will be Dale Coker, Nicky Hazel, Kirk Greer, Chris Hopson, and his brother, Jakob. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
