OXFORD, MS -- Christopher LaShun Holloway, 48, passed away Friday, December 06, 2019, at North MS Regional Center in Oxford. Services will be on Friday December 13, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pastor J.W. Smith officiating. Visitation will be on Friday December 13, 10:00 - 10:50 before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Gardens. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

