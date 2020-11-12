Della Mae Holloway, 73, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 23, 1947 to the late Price Spencer and the late Ovie Johnson Spencer in Florida. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, decorating for holidays, and spending time with family and friends. Services will be private to family only. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her 2 sons; Kelly (Lysha) Lentz, of Tupelo and Mark (Tina) Lentz of Petal, grandchildren; Steven Lentz of Tupelo, Austin (Stephanie) Lentz of Ocean Springs, Crystal (Nathan) Framer of Tupelo, Della (Jeff) Poston of Saltillo, Marshal Lentz of Tremont, Bailey Aultman of Petal, Austin Aultman of Petal, great grandchildren; Everatte Lentz of Ocean Springs, Elliott Lentz of Ocean Springs, Katherine Poston of Saltillo, Adalyn Poston of Saltillo, 2 sisters, Linda Cummings of Fulton, and Wonda (Tom) Fain of Belden, 3 brothers; Ray (Bridgett) Spencer of Verona, Jimmy (Candace) Spencer of Saltillo, and Dennis Spencer of Fulton. She was preceded in by her husband; Billy Holloway, her parents; Price and Ovie Spencer, and 2 brothes; Bud and Doug Spencer. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
