Kevin Douglas Holloway, 53, passed from this life to the next at his residence in Saltillo on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Kevin was born in Tupelo on January 30, 1967. He lived most of his life in Lee County except for 13 years in Booneville. A graduate of Mooreville High School in 1985, Kevin married Christina Lee "Christy" Barnett of Booneville on October 25, 1986 at Gaston Baptist Church. Kevin spent 36 years of his life in the trucking business as a driver for many years. At the time of his death, he was owner of Holloway Trucking Company. His family was a high priority to him. He loved his wife and daughters supremely and Pops always doted over his grandchildren, Gage and Sydney. Kevin enjoyed talking to his trucking buddies, fishing in younger days and riding his bicycle. A service honoring his life will be held at 12 Noon Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jeff Flinn officiating. Private burial will follow in Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 AM Sunday until service time. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at Noon Sunday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Kevin is survived by his wife, Christy Barnett Holloway of Saltillo; his daughters, Laken Beasley and husband Brian of Saltillo, and Mandie Payne and husband Dillon of Guntown; his grandchildren, Gage and Sydney Beasley of Saltillo; his dad, Doug Holloway (Vicki) of Tupelo; his mother in law, Judy Barnett Coats (Myron) of Booneville; his 1/2 brother, Chad Bishop (Lori) of Tupelo; his 1/2 sister, Nicole Bishop of Tupelo; his step-sisters, Stephanie Mask of Tupelo and Kim Floyd of Olive Branch; a special cousin, Ken McCarty, Jr. (Michelle) of Palmetto; his nieces and nephews and their families; and 5 granddogs. He was preceded in death by his step-dad, Lyle Bishop, and his father in law, Willard Barnett. Honorary pallbearers will be his trucking buddies. Memorials may be made to Suicide Prevention Organization, 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way Memphis TN 38105. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

