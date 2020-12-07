Marjorie Guyton Holloway, 97, started her new life in Heaven on Monday, December 7, 2020. Born on July 28, 1923, in Monroe County, MS, she was a daughter of the late James Garland Guyton and Mary Etta Allred Guyton. Marjorie attended schools in Monroe County and grew up in a large family. She married the love of her life Woodrow Holloway on October25, 1941. Marjorie and Woodrow were blessed with two children. She went to work at an early age and for almost her entire career, she worked as a seamstress. She was a hard worker and very independent. She believed in the Lord and was a long time member of Smithville Baptist Church. Her Sunday school class was very important to her and she loved her church family dearly. She liked listening to Christian music and worshipping God. Above all, Jesus and her family meant the most to her in her lifetime. In her free time, she liked gardening in both the vegetable and flower gardens. Some of her other favorite past times was canning food, quilting, sewing, and cooking. She stayed active during her lifetime and refused to just sit as life always had something new for her. Marjorie was proud to be able to stay home in her later years. Many wonderful memories were made with Marjorie and her family and friends. Her whit and fun sense of humor made so many people smile through the years. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. Marjorie is survived by her grandson, Mike Holloway (Alison), Shannon; great-grandchildren, John Kelly (Margaret), Dusty Kelly (Lane); great-grandchildren, John Henry Kelly, Mary Clark Kelly, Kyle Kelly and Betsy Kelly; sisters, Mevalene Clayton, Smithville, Mavis Allen, Hatley, Glenda Tate, Nettleton; brother, Gary Lindsey, Nettleton; daughter-in-law, Lynda Holloway. In addition to her husband, Woodrow Holloway, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry and her daughter, Ruth; brothers, Ocell Lee Guyton and Ott Guyton. Funeral services for Mrs. Holloway will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS with Bro. Wes White officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the church in Smithville. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Youth Fund at Smithville Baptist Church, 63388 MS-25, Smithville, MS 38870. Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
