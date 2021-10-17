Faye Holloway Moore, 74, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Pontotoc County. Faye dearly loved her family, enjoyed gardening, most of all she dearly loved her church and had a true love for the Lord. She had a giving soul, always willing to help however possible. Every Sunday Faye made flower arrangements for everyone to enjoy at church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Faye was a beautician for many years and loved her customers. We may not understand, but we will trust in God's plan. Heaven gained a sweet soul when God decided to call her home. Faye is survived by her husband, Terry Moore; son, Scott Moore(Janie) all of Pontotoc; daughter, Staci Rushing(Derik) of Mooreville; her sister, Lottie Jones of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Tyler Moore(Regan), Deven Moore, Eli and Emily Rushing; and Drew Cunningham; and her great grandchildren, John Seger, Raines, Watson, Logan, and Haileigh Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Luna Holloway an her sister, Patsy Morphis. Service will be Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2PM at By Faith Baptist Church with Bro. Marcus Coward and Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Tyler, Deven, Paul, and Matthew Moore, Eli Rushing, and Drew Cunningham. Visitation will be Sunday, October 17th 5-8PM at By Faith Baptist Church and Monday, October 18th 12PM until service time at By Faith Baptist Church.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.