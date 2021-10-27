Romie Holloway, age 89, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at his home in Amory. He was born August 1, 1932 in Tupelo, the son of Grafton and Zera Warren Holloway. After his high school graduation Romie served his country in the United States Navy. He worked many years as the assistant manager of Reeds Manufacturing. He was a member of Temple Grove Baptist Church and also attended First Methodist Church of Amory. He enjoyed woodwork projects. Romie leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Lavona Holloway of Amory; three step-children, Roy Jackson (Brenda) of Fairgrove, Missouri, Ronald Jackson (Julia) of Amory, and Rebecca Buie (Sandy) of McComb; eight grandchildren, Chris Jackson (Jamie), Robert Jackson (Gabby), Stephen Jackson, Erin Jackson, Jennifer Hadaway (Phillip), Leslie Young (Wesley), Wilson Farrell (Alicia), and Shannon Colson (Colby); eight great-grandchildren, Anna, Jace, Carson, Hazel, Lola, Addison, Liza, and Samuel; and two nieces, Rhonda Love (Doug) and Linda Kelly. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie, and two children, Michael and Rex Holloway. Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronald Jackson, Sandy Buie, Phillip Hadaway, Wesley Young, Phil Temple, Todd Temple, Bruce Sisk, and Ernest White. Memorials may be made to the Men's Ministry of First Methodist Church of Amory. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhomne.com
