SHANNON, MS -- DeAntonio L. "Oddie" Holmes, 21, passed away Monday, December 02, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. Services will be on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday December 6, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Woodland, MS.

