Dennis Langston Holmes, 60, passed away June 7, 2020 at his home. Dennis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved animals, especially cats, fishing, collecting Pez, and watching horror movies. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandson, Hyrum and granddaughter, Anna Katherine. Dennis is survived by his son, Dennis Paul(Anna); two grandchildren, Hyrum and Anna Katherine; one brother, Rickey Holmes(Rhonda); two sisters, Kathy Winter and Debbie Baney(Phil); and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Tracy Portis Holmes; brother, Ronnie Holmes; and his parents, Troy and Marie Holmes. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, New Albany Branch, with Charlie Ward and Mike Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

