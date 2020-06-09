Dennis Langston Holmes, 60, passed away June 7, 2020 at his home. Dennis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved animals, especially cats, fishing, collecting Pez, and watching horror movies. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandson, Hyrum and granddaughter, Anna Katherine. Dennis is survived by his son, Dennis Paul(Anna); two grandchildren, Hyrum and Anna Katherine; one brother, Rickey Holmes(Rhonda); two sisters, Kathy Winter and Debbie Baney(Phil); and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Tracy Portis Holmes; brother, Ronnie Holmes; and his parents, Troy and Marie Holmes. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, New Albany Branch, with Charlie Ward and Mike Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
90°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 6:07 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.