Dennis Holmes, 55, passed Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born July 2, 1964 in Holly Springs to Lonnie and Margaret Feather Holmes. Dennis was the shipping and receiving supervisor for Limoss Manufacturing where he worked for the past eight years. He was a member of the Tupelo Church of God and the most important part of his life was his family. He enjoyed playing softball, rooting for the Memphis State Tigers, 70's music, and baking. However he found great joy in taking care of his wife, brothers and sisters, and his mother. He dearly loved his mother. His "children" were his fur babies, Zoe, Gracie and Jake. His family remembers Dennis as a kind hearted man who will be greatly missed. Left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 11 1/2 years, Shana Holmes of Saltillo; his mother, Margaret Holmes of Potts Camp; two brothers, Garland Holmes (Debra) of Potts Camp and Perry Homes of Mooreville; three sisters, Alicen Holmes of Ripley, Margaret Jo Christman of Potts Camp, and Dale McMillen (David) of Mantachie. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie, and a sister-in-law, Rita Holmes. A service celebrating Dennis' life will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Tupelo Church of God with Pastor Jud Vowell officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
