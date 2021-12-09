Douglas Ray Holmes, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his home. He was born June 11, 1947, in Tupelo, to Thomas Jefferson and Clytee Graves Holmes. He was a truck driver for most his working life. He enjoyed working in the yard and going to get spring water for his family to drink. He enjoyed being around his family, and especially loved his grandchildren. Services will be private. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Anna Holmes; two sons, Jeffery Holmes of Brandon and Daniel Holmes (Emilee) of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Emma, Alexis, Brittany, Destiny, Felicity, Scotty, Daniel, and Gracyn; one great grandchild, Carson. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Travis Holmes, Carl Holmes, Hilrey Holmes, and Gaylon Holmes; one sister, Frances Woods; and his parents. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.