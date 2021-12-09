Douglas Ray Holmes, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his home. He was born June 11, 1947, in Tupelo, to Thomas Jefferson and Clytee Graves Holmes. He was a truck driver for most his working life. He enjoyed working in the yard and going to get spring water for his family to drink. He enjoyed being around his family, and especially loved his grandchildren. Services will be private. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Anna Holmes; two sons, Jeffery Holmes of Brandon and Daniel Holmes (Emilee) of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Emma, Alexis, Brittany, Destiny, Felicity, Scotty, Daniel, and Gracyn; one great grandchild, Carson. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Travis Holmes, Carl Holmes, Hilrey Holmes, and Gaylon Holmes; one sister, Frances Woods; and his parents. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.