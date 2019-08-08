24, passed away on Thurs., Aug. 1, 2019 at her residence in Woodland. Ericka Michelle Holmes was born to Angle Holmes on Aug. 22, 1994 in Starkville. Ericka Holmes is survived by her mother; Angle Holmes of Woodland. Grandmother; Rochelle Holmes of Woodland. Great-grandmother; Gladys Holmes of Woodland. Two aunts; Shelia Holmes of Columbus, and Bridget Hill (Micheal) of Woodland. Two special cousins; Quincy Hill and Aleigha Hill of Woodland. The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Callahan MBC with Rev. Rossie Sullivan officiating. The burial will follow at the Callahan MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

