24, passed away on Thurs., Aug. 1, 2019 at her residence in Woodland. Ericka Michelle Holmes was born to Angle Holmes on Aug. 22, 1994 in Starkville. Ericka Holmes is survived by her mother; Angle Holmes of Woodland. Grandmother; Rochelle Holmes of Woodland. Great-grandmother; Gladys Holmes of Woodland. Two aunts; Shelia Holmes of Columbus, and Bridget Hill (Micheal) of Woodland. Two special cousins; Quincy Hill and Aleigha Hill of Woodland. The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Callahan MBC with Rev. Rossie Sullivan officiating. The burial will follow at the Callahan MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
86°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 8, 2019 @ 6:32 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.