"One of the best friends anyone could ever have", George Nathan Holmes III, known by Trip to his family, passed away early Thursday morning January 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. George was a one of a kind character. Anyone who knew him can attest to his unique wit and creativity. He observed the world around him with amazing detail and honed that skill while spending most of his career as a television newscast producer, of which several years were in Tupelo at WTVA. His insight into his fellow human beings was unlike anyone. "His exploits are legendary and his storytelling will not be replaced." A Christian, George had a lifelong love of vehicles and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. George was preceded in death by his parents, George Nathan Holmes, Jr. and Zannie Mae Gentry of Baldwyn, MS. He is survived by his sister Laura Bankey of Lockhart, TX, his brother David Holmes of Baldwyn, MS, and his niece, Amanda Bankey of Houston, TX. There will be a private family Celebration of Life Service with burial in Texas. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Holmes family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
