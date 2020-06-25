WOODLAND MS -- Janice Holmes , 60, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. Services will be on Graveside services Saturday June 27 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS.. Visitation will be on Friday June 26 2020 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. with safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Ross Hill Cemetery in Houston, MS..
